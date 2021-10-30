Ashwalkers, from the co-creator of Life is Strange, is coming to Switch in Q1 2021

HQ

HQ

It has been revealed that Ashwalkers, a monochrome post-apocalyptic survival title from Life is Strange co-creator Hervé Bonin, is heading to Nintendo Switch in Q1 2021. This is the first console that the game has been announced for since it launched on PC in April this year. A special physical edition of the game will also be distributed by Meridiem at an unconfirmed date. This physical release is said to include a specially designed box, an art book featuring illustrations from the game, and a set of character stickers.

Ashwalkers' non-linear story is said to boast a whopping 34 different endings. Here you play as a group of survivors, known as "The Squad," who are tasked with surviving the horrors of a post-apocalyptic wasteland in order to find a new and safe home for their people. Just like typical survival games, you'll need to ensure your water and food supplies are plentiful, and you'll have to make some pretty challenging moral decisions along the way.

You can take a look at the game's Switch reveal trailer in the video above.