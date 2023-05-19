Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ashfall

Ashfall shows gameplay and announces beta in July

This game looks like the version of Fallout 76 we always wanted at launch.

We first heard about Ashfall last summer, when developer Legendary Star and publisher Liithos unveiled its first teaser. Back then, we didn't get to see anything of how this MMORPG in a post-apocalyptic universe that resembles (perhaps a little too much) Bethesda's Fallout series would perform or look. But that's about to change today.

The studio has released its first gameplay trailer informing us that the game features DLSS 3. We are a survivor who must leave our Vault (Fallout comes to mind again) in search of the Core of Creation (another storyline that Fallout has already explored under the name of Eden's Creation Kit).

We don't know if Bethesda is aware of the similarities between the two stories, designs, artwork and so on, but it looks like the game is closer to release, as they've reported that we'll be getting a multiplayer beta this July.

Interested in Ashfall? Check out the trailer below.

Ashfall

