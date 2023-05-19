Ashfall shows gameplay and announces beta in July

HQ

We first heard about Ashfall last summer, when developer Legendary Star and publisher Liithos unveiled its first teaser. Back then, we didn't get to see anything of how this MMORPG in a post-apocalyptic universe that resembles (perhaps a little too much) Bethesda's Fallout series would perform or look. But that's about to change today.

The studio has released its first gameplay trailer informing us that the game features DLSS 3. We are a survivor who must leave our Vault (Fallout comes to mind again) in search of the Core of Creation (another storyline that Fallout has already explored under the name of Eden's Creation Kit).

We don't know if Bethesda is aware of the similarities between the two stories, designs, artwork and so on, but it looks like the game is closer to release, as they've reported that we'll be getting a multiplayer beta this July.

Interested in Ashfall? Check out the trailer below.