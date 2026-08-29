Asha Sharma hints that The Elder Scrolls VI could be an exclusive Xbox title

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When Microsoft acquired Bethesda, then-Xbox head Phil Spencer held a sort of small-scale, streamed press conference where they discussed what this would mean for Xbox. Above all, he emphasized that the move was made to deliver "great exclusive games for you that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists."

And that was true; for example, Starfield was released as a console exclusive for Xbox. But that lasted only a few years, until Spencer changed his mind and decided that everything should be multi-platform instead, since that was the future - whereupon the Bethesda title Indiana Jones and the Great Circle came to PlayStation 5 and Switch 2.

Recently, his successor, Asha Sharma, has seemingly gone in the exact opposite direction and appears instead to want to make more games Xbox exclusives. During a Gamescom interview with the BBC (via Windows Central), she was asked about The Elder Scrolls VI, and she was reluctant to say that it would be coming to competing platforms:

"Every platform needs some form of exclusive experiences and content. We shared Gears [of War: E-Day] and Clockwork [Revolution]. We're going to do the best we can to continue to do that, all in the context of the business being healthy. We have to balance that."

We can only speculate on what this means, is it an attempt to say that Xbox is the only option for anyone who wants to play The Elder Scrolls VI on consoles, or not? What do you think?