Ash Ketchum voice actor reveals emotional final moments with the character

While we've known for a while now that Pokémon's anime will be moving on without Ash Ketchum, the English voice actor for the character, Sarah Natochenny has revealed a video where she got to see the character's goodbye for the first time.

As you see in the short clip below, it's hard for Natochenny to hold back her emotions. After all, she had been voicing Ash for 17 years, and the character had been around for even longer. It has been a difficult goodbye for us all.

"The special episodes of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys are now on Netflix. I am so unbelievably fortunate to have voiced Ash Ketchum for the last 17 years. We put so much love into Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master. I hope these episodes resonate with you all," Natochenny said over on Twitter/X.

Have you seen Ash's goodbye in the Pokémon anime yet?