Ash Ketchum and Pikachu could return to the Pokémon anime

HQ

After over a quarter of a century, we finally said goodbye to Ash Ketchum last year as the Pokémon anime moved on from the permanently 10-year-old kid and instead gave us dual protagonists Liko and Roy.

Fans are still very attached to Ash, though. In a new interview with Variety, The Pokémon Company International executives Andy Gose and Taito Okiura spoke about the possibility of Ash returning in the future.

"We've said farewell. Ash is still in the world. Anything is possible, I suppose. In the world of Pokémon, there's so many possibilities," said Gose.

"We hope Ash and Pikachu continue in their journey," added Okiura. "Their journey is ongoing somewhere in the Pokémon world. It's totally up to our fans' imagination. For the time being, we would love to focus on the new story of the Liko and Roy. Horizons invites a new beginning."