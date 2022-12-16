Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Ash and Pikachu will no longer be in the Pokémon anime

The iconic duo is saying goodbye after more than 25 years of adventure.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Ever since it premiered way back in 1997 the Pokémon anime series has been following the adventures of Ash Ketchum and his trusted Pikachu.

As Ash was ten years old when he first set out on his quest to become a Pokémon master, he should be around 35 years old now, but for some reason age never really seems to have affected the high-spirited trainer. Until now that is.

After 25 years with Ash and Pikachu in the spotlight, the next season of the anime will instead focus on two new protagonists called Liko and Roy (at least in the Japanese version). What becomes of the legendary duo after the current Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series wraps up is currently unknown, but the Pokémon Company has announced a set of special episodes that will serve as the "final chapter" for Ash and Pikachu.

After viewing the "To Be Continued" message at the end of each episode countless times, it feels a bit melancholic that Ash's saga will actually come to an end, but at least there are the special episodes to look forward to.

Ash and Pikachu will no longer be in the Pokémon anime


Loading next content