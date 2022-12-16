Ash and Pikachu will no longer be in the Pokémon anime

HQ

Ever since it premiered way back in 1997 the Pokémon anime series has been following the adventures of Ash Ketchum and his trusted Pikachu.

As Ash was ten years old when he first set out on his quest to become a Pokémon master, he should be around 35 years old now, but for some reason age never really seems to have affected the high-spirited trainer. Until now that is.

After 25 years with Ash and Pikachu in the spotlight, the next season of the anime will instead focus on two new protagonists called Liko and Roy (at least in the Japanese version). What becomes of the legendary duo after the current Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series wraps up is currently unknown, but the Pokémon Company has announced a set of special episodes that will serve as the "final chapter" for Ash and Pikachu.

After viewing the "To Be Continued" message at the end of each episode countless times, it feels a bit melancholic that Ash's saga will actually come to an end, but at least there are the special episodes to look forward to.