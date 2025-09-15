Asetek SimSports CEO explains why they don't make active pedals

HQ

The sim-racing scene has exploded as of late, with countless fans looking to snag premium gear to make simulated racing titles feel all the more immersive. At Gamereactor, we routinely cover new sim-racing hardware, and if you follow that coverage you might notice a distinct lack of active pedals from manufacturer Asetek SimSports. So, why is that?

We sat down with founder and CEO André Eriksen at Gamescom, where we chatted a little about the latest hardware that the company is making and whether it looks at its competitors to determine if it can offer a product in a better or more affordable form. This naturally led the discussion to active pedals and why Asetek doesn't make them.

"I would put it like this: You are arrogant if you don't watch your competitors. We do that as well, but it's, I mean, you can look at our products. I don't think we looked at any competitors and said, let's copy that, we can do it cheaper or better. We are our own identity and we do things our way.

"A very common question we get is: Why don't you do active pedals? And there are now at least two or three companies doing it. And that's a good example where we internally, where people ask me and say, why would we do that? Do we believe we can do it substantially better? No. Do we think we can do it substantially cheaper? No. So why would we do it? The answer for us instead is, we made this very super high-end, as you can see in front of you, this Thorpe 2 brake cylinder, it's a true hydraulic system. Talking about competition, a lot of competitors are claiming hydraulic systems. They are not hydraulic systems. You know, ours is really a true hydraulic system. And instead of the active pedal, we will come with an ABS module. And that module will be the same as you have in your car. Not a simulation, it's the real deal. So when your gaming software or your simulator tells you, now I'm in ABS, then your pedal will be in a real car. It's not a simulation, it's the same."

We also asked Eriksen if Asetek's focus is entirely on sim-racing-focussed hardware or if it looks at more arcade-geared racing titles too and how it can present hardware to fans of these projects.

"Yeah, it does. So this ABS is not out yet, and it may be a year before it's out or something like that. But it's a good point because, yes, if you are a hardcore sim-racer, you will have a game title that supports the right signal, and you have the wheel input from all four wheels. But let's be honest, it is a niche. But what if, in our software, you could calibrate the brake and say, I brake now, I just pick a number, 10 bars. And for my gaming title, I just say, if I press now 12 bars, I want the ABS sensation. So then you are completely independent of the game, and you don't really need the hardcore setup. You can just put it in the software."

Check out the full interview with Eriksen below to learn more about Asetek's latest hardware and how it will be continuing to innovate in the future.