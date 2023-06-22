Ascendant Studios on future Immortals of Aveum games: "I think there's a very good chance that something like that could happen"

HQ

While we have to wait a little longer to be able to play Ascendant Studios' debut title, Immortals of Aveum, as the game has been delayed into August, we recently had the chance to play the magical FPS once again, and it made us very excited about its launch and the potential it opens for future instalments into the series.

In an interview with Ascendant's CEO, Bret Robbins at Summer Game Fest Play Days, Robbins made it very clear that the developer has big plans for the Immortals of Aveum series, and hopes that it will have the opportunity to further explore the universe it has created.

When asked about what part of the game he is most excited for fans to see for themselves, Robbins stated: "It's a new world, it's a new story, I really want people to enjoy the story, and really go on this journey with Jak, the main character, see Aveum for the first time. It's a world that I want to return to, hopefully in other games, and this is such a great introduction to it. I just want people to really have fun with it, fall in love with it, explore everything there is in it. I'm very proud of the story, I'm very proud of the world-building that we've done. So, I can't wait for people to see that."

We asked Robbins for clarification on the matter of future Immortals titles, to which he replied: "We will see. It's too early to tell, we haven't launched yet. But, if the reception to the game is as positive as what we've been seeing, I think there's a very good chance that something like that could happen. I can't make any promises, but there's a lot more to this world and the story than what we've told so far."

Would you be interested to see Ascendant Studios further explore the magical world of Aveum?