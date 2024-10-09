As We Descend is aiming for a "roughly early next year" launch

Very recently, developer Box Dragon and publisher Coffee Stain fully revealed the strategy deckbuilder As We Descend. You can see the announcement trailer below for a complete taste and glimpse into what the game will offer, but if you're wondering when exactly it will be making its arrival on PC, since that hasn't been confirmed yet, we can actually add a little to this equation.

As part of an interview we conducted back at Gamescom, game director Kevin Chang revealed to us the exact timeline the team is eyeing for the launch of As We Descend. Chang stated:

"So, we're PC first, so we're going to see if we can get it on Steam Deck. Obviously, there's a few limitations there, both the hardware and also the screen size. There's a lot of things to do. We only have 10 people on our team, so we've got to decide, pick and choose our battles. It's like, we have three engineers, so we've got to pick. Do we make the game better or do we ship on Steam Deck? But we know the Steam Deck fans are very loyal, so we want to do right by them, if we can make a good implementation.

"We're aiming to ship, I would say right now, roughly early next year, but we're not sure exactly. We'll make a big announcement when we come out with the exact details. We are in closed beta right now, so we've actually been in beta since May this year. And we've had some players that are playing over 30, 40, 60 hours, so we're going to keep beta testing and keep getting people in until... we want to be more than good. Everyone needs to love the game, basically."

In the interview, Chang also talked us through the card-battling mechanics, where the idea for the game came from, and more. You can see this in full below.