As We Descend is a roguelike deckbuilder that is about ensuring humanity's survival

Coffee Stain Publishing has just lifted the curtain on the inaugural game from developer Box Dragon. Known as As We Descend, this title is a roguelike deckbuilder that tasks players with delving into the depths of the Earth in an effort of ensuring humanity's survival.

As We Descend will feature a dystopian theme and will take players through a feudal cityscape to enter into contracts, scavenge for resources, and to fight dangerous monsters all using units that are set up in the form of cards with their power, health, and abilities.

Box Dragon's Kevin Chang, regarded as the game director of As We Descend, has stated, "It feels like only yesterday we were announcing that Box Dragon existed, and here we are over two years later unveiling what we've been crafting for all this time. We're ecstatic to begin playtests in our closed beta to help shape the development of our game. We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but we know that we can make As We Descend an S-tier roguelike deckbuilder with the help of passionate players who love this genre and are eager for something new and big."

Box Dragon is a new developer that is made up of former Stunlock Studios and Riot Games veterans. While we don't yet know the exact release date for this debut launch, As We Descend is slated to get a closed beta soon on PC, which players can register their interest for right now.