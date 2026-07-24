As the United States tariffs come to an end, President Donald Trump imposes more on over 60 countries

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The United States is still in the process of paying back billions and billions of dollars to companies who were affected by the tariffs imposed when President Donald Trump returned to office. The US Supreme Court ruled the tariffs as illegal, meaning much of the taken wealth must be handed back, making for one of the costliest slaps on the wrist in recent times.

However, despite this ruling and despite the cost the US government is facing having to pay so much money back, Trump has now decided to impose even more tariffs following the former batch coming to an end today, July 24.

As per Sky News, 10% import tariffs are being imposed on over 60 countries who supposedly "failed to prevent forced labour". These countries include the United Kingdom and the EU, plus China, Canada, Mexico, and more.

The Office of the US Trade Representative, under Trump's orders, has issued a statement on these latest tariffs, explaining they are coming following an investigation into different economies who failed to "impose and effectively enforce a prohibition on the importation of goods produced with forced labour," and that these will "begin to correct what is both a human rights abuse and distortive trade practice to improve the welfare of workers everywhere," as per representative Jamieson Greer.

It's claimed these latest tariffs fall under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 designed to address unfair trade practices. They are expected to come into effect in 30 days on August 19.