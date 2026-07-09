As PlayStation users mourn the impending end to discs, Steam users say they have no need for physical media

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Last week, PlayStation announced that from January 2028, it would no longer be printing PlayStation games on discs outside of titles that had released prior to the aforementioned date. To a lot of people, this is the first sign of the end for physical media on consoles, outside of Nintendo of course. This is something PC players have become used to for some time, and apparently a lot of them wouldn't even bother buying Steam games if they came with a disc.

As per TheGamer, user Thund3rWolf27 took the concept of discs returning to PC to Reddit, where they found a pretty unanimous response saying Steam users do not want discs back. A lot of the responses to the post argue that a digital-only library is simply more convenient for PC players these days. Also, on PC, you have other options to "keep" your games that you don't necessarily have on console.

As Steam allows games to go DRM free, you may not even need Steam to use a game, as you could just open its .exe file. Also, there are other ways to physically store a PC game, even if you've bought it digitally, which isn't true for consoles.

Sony ditching discs is going to be an adjustment period for a lot of users, and PlayStation may have to incorporate some features that Steam does in order to make the transition go as smoothly as possible. Also, those PlayStation Store sales are going to have to get a lot more like Steam's seasonal offers if Sony wants a digital-only landscape.