As Dusk Falls

As Dusk Falls is coming to PlayStation in March

With PS5-specific features.

HQ

During The Game Awards, Interior/Night just announced that it will be bringing its interactive drama title, As Dusk Falls, to PlayStation consoles in March.

Arriving on March 7, 2024, we're told that the game will come to both PS4 and PS5, and that the latter platform will even support features specific to it. This will include haptic feedback and touchpad controls, and likewise there will be audio description accessibility features coming to all versions of the game.

To add to this, PC gamers can look forward to checking out the game on the Epic Games Store and Gog on March 7 too. All these new versions are available to pre-order right now, and there will also be a physical PS5 edition coming sometime in the spring.

HQ
