As Dusk Falls has been age-rated in the US

We haven't heard a whole lot about the PC and Xbox exclusive As Dusk Falls since it was announced almost two years ago. It's a mystery adventure game in which we are supposed to unravel a story that is being told over a period of 30 years in Arizona.

Even if we technically haven't heard anything official today either, it has now been noticed that As Dusk Falls has been age-rated by ESRB, the American counter-part to PEGI. It turns out it got the Mature rating as it includes "Blood, Strong Language, Suggestive Themes, Use of Drugs and Alcohol, and Violence".

Getting a game rated usually means the official launch isn't too far off, so hopefully we'll hear more about this sooner rather than later. Check out the announcement trailer below to freshen up your memory.