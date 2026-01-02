Aryna Sabalenka would change the rules again for a Battle of the Sexes revenge against Kyrgios

HQ

Aryna Sabalenka has spoken again after her defeat at the Battle of the Sexes with Nick Kyrgios, a match she lost 6-3, 6-3 to his male counterpart, a game that was controversial and received harsh criticism before and after, despite she never "understanding" why people found negative things to say.

"I love revenge and I don't like to leave it the way it is", Sabalenka said when asked if she would do it again. "I always say that when you are losing you are learning and I learned a lot about his game. I know Nick as a player and a person better and I feel I know how to play against him. I would do it again. I need revenge."

Sabalenka was asked about it in Australia, whe the World No. 1 in WTA will begin her 2026 season teaming up with her friend Paula Badosa at the Brisbane International doubles.

Sabalenka would retain her court size but had another serve

However, Sabalenka said that she might "come up with a different format" next time. "Before the match I didn't realise I would have to adjust and it was a bit tricky for me. I think I would keep the full court but I would take two serves. That would even our level a lot more."

The match with Kyrgios had special rules, as her side of the court was 9% smaller, and each player was only given one serve. Those rules should have benefitted Sabalenka, but having only one serve each really benefitted Kyrgios most, as he had a more powerful serve.