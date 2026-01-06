Aryna Sabalenka triumphs, Nick Kyrgios falls in Brisbane

HQ

Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios have started their 2026 tennis seasons, leaving behind the controversial Battle of the Sexes, with uneven results. Kyrgios, who won the mixed exhibition match against the female World No. 1, lost in his first match to American Aleksandar Kovacevic, 6-3 6-4 in 65 minutes, at the Brisbane International, one of the tennis tournaments leading to Australian Open.

The 30-year-old Australian has suffered endlessly from injuries in the last few years, but will try again in a few days in the doubles category, teaming up with Thanasi Kokkinakis on Wednesday. His hopes is to regain strength, confidence, and earn a wild card for the Australian Open later this month.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka thrashed the Spaniard Cristina Bucsa, World No. 50, 6-0 6-1 in only 47 minutes at her first match at the same tournament, Brisbane International, which grants 500 points for women and 250 for men, and where Sabalenka will defend the victory from last year, while Jiří Lehečka, the 2025 champion, will face Sebastian Korda after defeating Tomas Machac in his opening game.

