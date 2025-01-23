Aryna Sabalenka reaches another Australian Open final at the expense of her soulmate

HQ

Aryna Sabalenka is the first finalist of the Australian Open, after defeating Paula Badosa on Thursday morning in two straight sets, 6-4 6-2. The Belarusian is still World No. 1 in singles, and is particularly expert on the Rod Laver, where she won the final two Australian Open finals.

Saturday's will be Sabalenka third consecutive AO final, and her fifth Grand Slam final overall (she won one and lost another in the US Open). Paula Badosa, who was awarded the comeback player of the year trophy after recovering from a near career-ending injury, played her first semi-final, but the Belarusian is clearly at another level.

"I hope she's still my friend, I'm sure she'll hate me for the next day or two", referring to Badosa's friendship, whom she described in an earlier interview as "soulmate". "I can handle that, after that I think we're back to go out together. If we go shopping I'll pay for whatever she wants."

Friends off the court, but rivals professional rivals, although with this victory, Sabalenka has now won 5 of the 7 games they've disputed so far. But a few moments after the match, when Sabalenka came to cheer a downcast Badosa, showed that their friendship is still intact.