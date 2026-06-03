Aryna Sabalenka eliminated from Roland Garros, Diana Shnaider sets up unheard of semi-final

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Aryna Sabalenka will continue at the top of the WTA ranking, but her wait for her first Roland Garros title will last longer: the Belarusian player has lost 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 to the 22-year-old Russian player Diana Shnaider, 25th seed in the French Open, as she failed to remain in control in windy conditions. Sabalenka took the first set and was leading 4-1 in the second set, but Shnaider achieved a stunning comeback to push the match to the third set.

And then, something almost unheard happened: Sabalenka was crushed, losing a set 6-0 for the first time since 2024, in a match in Dubai against Donna Vekic. Shnaider remained in control while Sabalenka was desperate, unable to respond to Shnaider's left forehand.

Sabalenka, who reached the final last year but lost to Coco Gauff, goes home while Shnaider sets up an unexpected semi-final against the Polish player Maja Chwalinska, ranked 114 in the world, who has enjoyed a fairy tale run becoming the second qualifier in the Open Era to make the women's semifinals in Paris, including defeating four-time champion Iga Swiatek.

It is now sure that the Roland Garros 2026 winners will be first-time champions in both women's and men's singles, with the other semi-finalists being Marta Kostyuk and Mirra Andreeva.