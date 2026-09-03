Aryna Sabalenka argues with reporter: "You guys are a joke. What kind of question is that?"

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Aryna Sabalenka won one of the shorter matches of her career, defeating in 53 minutes the qualifier Polina Iatcenko, who was making her Grand Slam debut, on Wednesday 6-1, 6-1 in second round, which was also her 15th straight victory at the US Open.

Sabalenka, who remains World No. 1, has won the US Open two times in a row. This is her final chance of winning a Grand Slam this year and her World No. 1 place is at risk after a recent dip in performance recently.

Despite the high level displayed so far in her first two matches at the US Open, Sabalenka was very annoyed by a question in the press conference after the match, who asked her about her current mood after "obviously last week it's lots of parties and fun and stuff like that", according to the reporter.

Sabalenka rested her head on her hand before answering. "You guys are a joke. Parties. Fun. Why would you even say that? Why would you even think about that? Like, what kind of question is that?"

Sabalenka then argued with the reporter: "Just because I posted some activities with brands and you think that I've been partying?".

The reporter responded: "I'm saying there are a lot of events and things like that. I'm not saying you go to the parties".

Sabalenka responded immediately. "You literally said that."

"Excuse me?", said the reporter.

"Aagh, next question", said Sabalenka.

The reporter tried to do some damage control. "For everyone who's unclear, I'm not suggesting that Aryna is having fun at these parties. I'm saying she makes a lot of appearances and there's a lot to do, a lot of events, okay?"

After rescuing an "okay" from Sabalenka, the reporter rephrased the question. "Now that the tournaments started, do you find you're getting quite serious and combative?"

Sabalenka finally responded with sarcasm: "Oh yeah, I wasn't serious before that. Next question." She later added "Think before you say stuff."