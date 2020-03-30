Cookies

Arya shares his experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic

We're back with another Out of Office report as the pandemic continues to run its course, with our latest report coming from GR Indonesia.

If you head over to our GRTV subsite you'll find a whole collection of personal updates from our editors based all over the world (we've collected them together here for your convenience), each of whom has been sharing their experiences of living through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Next up is Arya, our editor-in-chief at Gamereactor Indonesia, who shares his thoughts on the ongoing outbreak from his home near Jakarta.

