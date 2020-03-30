Arya shares his experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic

Dansk
If you head over to our GRTV subsite you'll find a whole collection of personal updates from our editors based all over the world (we've collected them together here for your convenience), each of whom has been sharing their experiences of living through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Next up is Arya, our editor-in-chief at Gamereactor Indonesia, who shares his thoughts on the ongoing outbreak from his home near Jakarta.
