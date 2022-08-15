Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
MultiVersus

Arya and Wonder Woman get buffed in MultiVersus

But Bugs Bunny, Finn, Iron Giant and Velma have been hit with nerfs.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Today it finally happened, MultiVersus is officially released. With this, plenty of changes have been added in a massive patch with both buffs, nerfs and other changes. Most notably, Bugs Bunny, Finn, Iron Giant and Velma have been nerfed as people thought they were simply too powerful with abusive moves.

Other changes that has been requested is buffs for Arya Stark, LeBron James and Wonder Woman - all of which were considered too weak. There are also minor changes to all characters, like Harley Quinn now being slightly heavier and Superman getting getting more recovery after attacks. Taz is getting a plethora of changes and the developers explains they are going to "continuing to monitor the tornado with extra scrutiny in case additional changes are needed".

Head up to the link above for all the changes made to the game. New content will also be added now that the game is officially released, something we've previously reported about.

MultiVersus

Related texts



Loading next content