Arya and Wonder Woman get buffed in MultiVersus

Today it finally happened, MultiVersus is officially released. With this, plenty of changes have been added in a massive patch with both buffs, nerfs and other changes. Most notably, Bugs Bunny, Finn, Iron Giant and Velma have been nerfed as people thought they were simply too powerful with abusive moves.

Other changes that has been requested is buffs for Arya Stark, LeBron James and Wonder Woman - all of which were considered too weak. There are also minor changes to all characters, like Harley Quinn now being slightly heavier and Superman getting getting more recovery after attacks. Taz is getting a plethora of changes and the developers explains they are going to "continuing to monitor the tornado with extra scrutiny in case additional changes are needed".

New content will also be added now that the game is officially released, something we've previously reported about.