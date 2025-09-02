Arturo Pérez-Reverte brings Alatriste back after 14 years

HQ

It's been a long time since Alatriste said his farewell. 14 years, to be exact. Now, however, fans of Arturo Pérez-Reverte will be glad to know that he has presented a new book this Tuesday, set to hit bookstores tomorrow, September 3.

The book will bring back none other than Diego Alatriste, the iconic swordsman, as Arturo Pérez-Reverte revives his legendary hero in Mission in Paris, the latest addition to the celebrated historical saga, now expanding from seven to eight novels.

Despite the long gap between publications, the novel is set shortly after the events of the previous installment, and follows Spanish mercenaries navigating the complexities of religious wars in France, crossing paths with familiar faces from classic literature.

Are you a fan of Arturo Pérez-Reverte?