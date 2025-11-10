Artist Zoe Nguyen on differences between mobile and PC/console development: "Mobile games are so much harder to make"

HQ

It's quite common for PC and mobile gamers to effectively scoff and turn their noses up at mobile games, as projects that launch on the platform are typically vastly different to the more traditional gaming standard. There's also a prejudice that mobile games are simpler than PC and console projects, so does that mean that they are also easier to make?

Speaking with artist Zoe Nguyen (who formerly worked on Return to Monkey Island, Gylt, and Rime) at BCN Game Fest recently, we talked a little about the differences between working on PC and mobile games, to which Nguyen provided a very interesting angle that might just change your perception on mobile game development.

"I feel like it's so wild to me that there's this stigma about people who worked in mobile and how if you work in mobile games, you can't work in consoles. And mobile games are, to me, so much harder to make. I mean, the audience is basically everyone. It could be everyone and anyone, and there's just so much to take into account when you're making a mobile game. And I just find that those are problematics that we don't have to deal with necessarily when we're working on console. It's different. But in my perspective, harder."

While there is a divide between PC and console, there's also no denying that mobile is the far larger platform, as there is a market that spans billions of players available to tap into for mobile, while PC and console is a fraction of that size.

What are your stances on mobile gaming and how the platform has grown and changed over the years? Check out the full and subtitled interview with Nguyen below.