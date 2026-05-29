Artist Daria Schmitt talks about her time working on Syberia: The World Before: "For an architect it's a real dream"

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A few years ago, developer Microids launched an adventure game known as Syberia: The World Before, a project that was the fourth title in the wider saga and which took players on a journey across time. But it was also a game that presented a rather striking and epic city with stunning architecture and buildings that left an impression.

Speaking on that point, during our recent trip to Comicon Napoli, we had the luxury of chatting to artist Daria Schmitt, who on top of being fully-committed to comics, illustration, and concept art today, also helped make Syberia: The World Before by aiding Microids in their effort of designing the wider world and ensuring it looked right from an architectural standpoint.

With this in mind, we asked Schmitt about her time working on the game and how she was involved in its production.

"It was a two year experience. I liked it very much because it was a team work and as an architect I've been asked to draw the city, all the cities of Syberia. So I made the buildings, the facade of the buildings, and I checked that the inside of the buildings match the outside of the buildings, so that it's not like in Harry Potter. So it was a great experience because we were very free and I could construct the whole town, so for an architect it's a real dream."

You can see the full interview with Schmitt below, where we also chat about the art she brought to the Cartografie Oniriche reception gallery, how she developed her artistic style, and more.