Artificial Intelligence "could kill us all by the end of the decade": Anthropic and OpenAI are "gambling with our lives", says former researcher

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Jacob Coxon, an AI researcher from Anthropic, the company behind Claude, has warned about the dangers of this technology, saying that the people behind Artificial Intelligence "earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade" and have expressed fear privately, saying "no other human activity poses this level of danger".

After three years working at Anthropic and previously at OpenAI, doing pretraining research, he resigned, and claimed that "neither company is acting responsibly" and are "gambling with our lives" as they race to create self-improving superintelligence.

"Do not underestimate the power of this technology. These will soon be superhuman systems that can hack anything, revolutionize any field overnight, and acquire real power and resources. We have all witnessed the progress in each of these domains, and progress is not slowing", Coxon wrote.

And these aren't simply the words of an disgruntled employee, because current Anthropic employees have echoed his colleague's sentiments.

Evan Hubinger, Anthropic's Alignment Science lead, said that Coxon is right, putting the chances that AI could kill all humans at over 10%. The immediate risk from current models is low, he adds, but he is concerned about superintelligence arising from recursive self-improvement, which is happening faster than they thought, posting a link to Anthropic's own Risk Report last month.

And that's not all, because another Anthropic lead, Samuel Marks (working as Scalable Oversight lead) said that "AI developers, specially the most senior ones, believe their technology could cause human extinction (or similarly bad outcomes)", and could happen in the next few years. He also explained that we "cannot program" AI to behave how we want to and frequently misbehave.

The difference between OpenAI and Anthropic

Coxon made sure to say that the idea that AI could kills us "is not a marketing stunt"... So why do they keep building it? Having worked on both companies, Coxon describes OpenAI as the most irresponsible ("at OpenAI, many have not deeply internalized the civilizational stakes").

Anthropic, on the other hand, understand the stakes, but that's also a risk: they feel they need to be faster than the competition because they are the only ones who will act responsibly, which becomes a "hubristic gamble".

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by former members of Open AI, with the goal of promoting a safer and more ethical Artificial Intelligence. But they are "locked in a race to get there first [creating a superintelligence] - they believe no one else will act responsibly, so they must do it themselves, despite the risk".

Marks offered a similar view, pointing to "a mixture of commercial incentives and a belief that they are in a race with other, less responsible AI developers that will abuse the technology or develop it less safely". He added that "many AI developer staff desperately want to slow down to figure out how to build AI more safely" and that's why he remains at Anthropic, to "reduce the chance of these extinction-level bad outcomes", while Coxon urged AI researchers to push for different conditions, including coordination between companies and a temporary ban on improving model capabilities.