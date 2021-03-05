Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Artifact

Artifact has been turned into a free game by Valve

There won't be any further gameplay updates and the development of its reboot has stopped as well.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Hopes were high when Valve just announced their strategy CCG Artifact: the game is set in the Dota 2 universe and released back in November, 2018. However, Artifact didn't really live up to the developers' expectations: first, it lost 90% of its player base in less than two months, then the concurrent players dropped below 1,000. The game's mechanics and economy were also criticised by a lot of players. Not a good sign. This therefore led the team to work on a "reboot", called Artifact 2.0.

Sadly, even though Valve tried to fix the problems, it just didn't work out. "While we're reasonably satisfied we accomplished most of our game-side goals, we haven't managed to get the active player numbers to a level that justifies further development at this time", said the developer team. "As such, we've made the tough decision to stop development on the Artifact 2.0 Beta."

However, the good news for the current players and fans is, both versions of the game will still remain playable, just don't expect to see any further gameplay updates. Both games are going to be available for free to everyone from now on.

Now, the final releases of both Artifact Classic and Artifact 2.0 Beta (renamed Artifact Foundry) are available, you can check all the changes over here.

Since Artifact is free now, will you give it a try?

Artifact

Related texts

ArtifactScore

Artifact
REVIEW. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

"Artifact looks absolutely stunning and it definitely feels like a Valve game, despite the fact that the studio is exploring a new genre."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy