10 painfully underrated movie sequels

Prometheus

Ridley Scott's hotly anticipated Alien prequel was panned by fans and critics alike when it was first released, but minus that scene where highly trained scientists think it's a good idea to make out with a soot-blackened space worm, there are few things in this sequel that are not so genuinely uncomfortable, if you ask me. Prometheus ages well and when you reverse the tape and rewatch Scott's first movie and then return to this one, it only grows on you even more.

Predator 2

It is in many ways a shame that old Arnold went on a megalomaniacal rampage after the success of The Predator and demanded astronomical sums to reprise the role of Dutch in the criminally underrated second film, because I think it could have been an action classic, today. This movie's weak link, in my opinion, is Danny Glover, whose wooden acting tends to feel parodic for long stretches, but when the heat is on and the Predator starts killing dreadlocked gang members in a heatwave LA, this movie is absolutely brilliant.

Psycho II

I'm one of those annoyingly stubborn people who, against my better judgment, believes that Richard Franklin's sequel relatively outclasses the iconic original by Hitchcock himself. The story takes place 22 years after the original and a willfully sluggish, unpleasantly unpredictable Norman returns home to the Bates Motel to try to adjust to a "normal" life but things go to shit for the old psycho, in the best possible way.

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

This much-maligned sequel suffers from all the typical sequel problems. It's overdone, feels a bit forced, lacks new and original ideas and is full of repetition. Despite this, it's hard not to have a ridiculous amount of fun watching this movie that really is "more of everything" including that patented Gremlins charm.

Blade II

The first movie is the best. It's the best. But Del Toro's beleaguered sophomore effort just about holds its own today, thanks to that horror movie-like, blood-soaked, slimy, creepy tone he uses and the enemy vampire boss Nomak.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Spielberg's forgotten sequel never (ever) reaches the brilliance of the first movie, but considering that hardly any movie ever does, perhaps we should praise The Lost World. Because even when Spielberg is " so-so" he is or at least "was" twice as good as the vast majority of his competitors/colleagues and this movie in particular has aged very well.

Crank 2: High Voltage

There was a lot of talk about Mark Neveldine & Brian Taylor's insanely high octane crazy movie Crank when it first came out but it's now quite clear that the painfully forgotten sequel is actually better. It's even raunchier. Even dumber. Even more violent and funny in a way that few pure comedies manage to be.

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans

Abel Ferrara's original is a watchable character study and a skillfully put together movie but there is no doubt in my mind that Werner Herzog's forgotten, twisted, twisted, cool (spiritual) sequel is the better thriller, here. Cage is great as the pill-popping cop Terence McDonagh and there are plenty of scenes in this movie that make me laugh out loud.

Clerks II

Kevin Smith's indie original is considered one of those promised emeralds that has defined what film, and especially amateur film, can be, even if the budget is barely enough for a lunchtime sandwich. The much more lavish and overgrown sequel is often described as a slightly inferior version of film number one but I personally have always held it in higher regard. Here, Smith's nonsensical nerd dialogue shines and his characters have never been easier to like.

The Exorcist III

Friedkin's old 1973 original is, of course, the immortal horror classic that we have all seen and love, but I would like to make a fairly strong case for the third film, which I consider to be the best in this film series. William F. Kinderman's investigation of a series of brutal murders leads to devil worship and various unpleasantness that has aged surprisingly well.