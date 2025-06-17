Arthur Morgan's voice actor also implies Red Dead Redemption 2 news this week

HQ

Over the weekend, Rob Wiethoff, the actor behind the character John Marston in both Red Dead Redemption games, clearly hinted that something exciting was going on with the Red Dead series this week.

And now we have further evidence that this is the case. Roger Clark played the main character Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, and now he also joins the chorus. When someone asked him if he knew what Wiethoff was referring to - he simply replied "Yes" complete with an animated gif of a dog with a very sly smile.

In the thread, Roshir Dalal (who played Charlie in the game) also followed up with his own cryptic gif image, which clearly indicates that something is indeed going on and the team behind the game knows about it.

It has been widely rumoured recently that Red Dead Redemption 2 is finally on its way to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X in an updated version, and that it will also be coming to the Switch 2. We don't know if that's what's being suggested, but that's our best guess.