Red Dead Redemption 2

Arthur Morgan is well aware that Red Dead Redemption 2 doesn't have 60 fps support

Roger Clark combats frequent fan queries: "I am so sorry for the delay! Am working on it right now."

It has become a bit of a running joke to talk about Red Dead Redemption 2's lack of 60 fps support on consoles, despite the fact the original game now does support the feature through its recent re-release. This whole situation has been a vocal topic among fans, and something that Arthur Morgan's himself, Roger Clark, is clearly getting tired of people querying him about.

In a post on X, Clark responds to fan questions with a delightfully sarcastic comment.

"Guys, it has come to my attention that there isn't a 60fps patch for RDR2 yet. Some of you have been kind enough to remind me to do something about it. I am so sorry for the delay! Am working on it right now. It'll be ready tomorrow after lunchtime."

The lovely humour surrounding this jab was also elevated when Michael de Santa from Grand Theft Auto V, Ned Luke, chimed in to add: "That's awesome. So right after GTA 6 releases at midnight tonight then?"

Are you still hoping Rockstar releases a 60 fps update for Red Dead Redemption 2?

Red Dead Redemption 2

