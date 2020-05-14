Arthur counts his bullets as he reloads in RDR 2

You watching Advertisements

Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 is a phenomenal game and the developers' attention to detail has had players in awe since its release with more and more seemingly unnoticeable details being noticed as time goes on. We released an article detailing some of the secrets to be found in the game around launch back in 2018 (a list we could most definitely add to post-publishing), for example.

Now, Reddit user Bornstellar67 has posted a clip of what looks to be a fairly standard shootout from the game but there's one detail that has people excited. By the looks of the clip, the game's protagonist Arthur Morgan seemingly silently counts his bullets as he loads them into the chamber of his revolver. Check the clip out here.

Is this a detail you've noticed before?