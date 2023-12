HQ

Around Christmas and New Years, it's become a tradition for the Epic Games Store to pick up the pace when it comes to offering free games to its users, and right now a new title is being released every single day for us to download. Today's offer comes in the form of Art of Rally, which can be purchased here until 4pm GMT.

We at Gamereactor liked Art of Rally when it was released at the end of 2020, and if you're interested in reading what Petter Hegevall wrote in his review, you can do so here.