Art of Rally

Art of Rally is finally coming to PS4 and PS5

And it's coming soon!

Racing game Art of Rally is finally coming to PlayStation consoles, developer Funselektor Labs Inc. announced.

This October 5, this top-down rally racer will land on both PS4 and PS5, bringing lots of features such as the career mode, 61 iconic rally cars, 60 stages across different countries such as Germany, Denmark and Japan, not to mention leaderboards and the photo mode.

Art of Rally was initially released on PC (via Steam, EGS & GOG) back in September 2020, then later on Xbox One, Xbox Series and Switch on August 12, 2021. If you're interested in getting to know more details regarding the game, you can check the review we previously wrote for Art of Rally right here.

Check the latest PlayStation Launch Date trailer below:

Art of Rally

