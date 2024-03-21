Art of Rally developer's next project explores the golden era of open-wheel racing

There's a very real chance that you've played Funselektor Labs' Art of Rally, as the game is available on a multitude of platforms, subscription services, and has been given away as a free game on the Epic Games Store a bunch of different times too. So, if you have played that title and have been excited to learn about what the future may hold for the developer, we have some good news for you: it involves more racing.

Granted the upcoming Golden Lap, as the game is known, won't be quite like Art of Rally as this more of a simulation game where players must oversee a Formula racing team as a team principal in the golden era of open-wheel racing. Think F1 Manager but in the 70s through 90s, and without as many statistics and additional bits of telemetry and data to guide your decisions. There is still plenty of data, mind you, and you will need to tell your driver when to pit, make crucial decisions that can affect driver morale and the outcome of a race, tune the chassis to fit the current situation, and more.

You can see a bit of Golden Lap in action below, with the game set to make its debut on PC sometime this year.