Arslan Ash retains Tekken 8 title at Evo 2026

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When it comes to Tekken 8 and the Las Vegas-based Evolution Championship Series festival, there is only really one name worth mentioning: Arslan "Arslan Ash" Siddique. Ever since Tekken 8 launched and has been featured at the fighting game festival in Sin City, Arslan Ash has come out on top and claimed the title on offer, both in 2024 and 2025, and now also in 2026 too.

Arslan Ash ended up defeating Jeong "Rangchu" Hyeon-ho in the Grand Final, with this being an Upper Bracket Final rematch, with Arslan Ash winning both matches (3-2 for the Grand Final and 3-1 in the Upper Bracket). This means that Arslan Ash will be heading home with $28,000 in prize money, but he has also earned a spot in the Tekken World Tour Finals 2026 when they eventually arrive.

As Arslan Ash and Rangchu had already qualified for the Esports World Cup, the spots at the Parisian festival were handed out to the fourth, fifth, sixth, and eighth-placing players (the third-placing Yoon "LowHigh" Sun-woong and seventh-placing Daichi "Nobi" Nakayama had already secured a spot), meaning Jeon "Jeondding" Sang-hyun, Oh "Meo-IL" Dae-il, "Qasim Meer", and Jarrad "NinjaKilla" Gooden will all attend the coming event.