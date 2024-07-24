Arslan Ash is the Tekken 8 Evo 2024 champion

HQ

As Evo was so packed with announcements for fighting games and tournament results from many major events, we're still catching up on everything. But, we're now turning our attention to Tekken 8, as we have a victor for the Evo 2024 tournament held using the well-received fighting title.

For this year, it was Twisted Minds and Red Bull eSports Arslan "Arslan Ash" Siddique who came out on top. Arslan Ash managed to overcome Atif "Atif Butt" Ijaz in the grand finals, once again using his pick of Nina to great effect and proving that he is one of the best players in the world at the character as of right now.

With this result in mind, we'll have to see whether Arslan Ash can continue to prove his excellence at the Esports World Cup, when the Tekken 8 tournament is held during the festival between August 22 and 25.