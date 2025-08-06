Arslan Ash crowned Evo 2025 Tekken 8 champion

HQ

Evo 2025 hosted many tournaments over the past weekend, but undoubtedly one of the biggest of the bunch was the Tekken 8 event that saw over 2,500 competitors battling for a slice of a $30,000 prize pool.

After a gruelling slate of matches, the grand finals were eventually set between Saudi Arabia's Arslan "Arslan Ash" Siddique and Atif "Atif Butt" Ijaz, with the match being a great showing of Anna's potential, a character both players tend to use.

Arslan Ash came out on top in the end despite losing the first round in a Anna versus Anna epic. The second round saw Arslan Ash make a comeback after swapping to Nina and proving to be too much for ATIF's Anna gameplay.

This result has seen Arslan Ash heading home with $12,000 in prize money and a trophy to boot.