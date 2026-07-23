Arsenal's William Saliba will be out for an "extended period", suffering back injury

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World Cup and other football competitions in the summer usually carry unwanted consequences for the football clubs, and Arsenal has suffered a big blow: 25-year-old defender William Saliba returned from North America with a back injury and will be out for an extended period.

Saliba said he had been suffering "minor niggles" for several months, and was nervous because Arsenal were still fighting for the Premier League and Champions League and he had World Cup right after that with France. Finally, he suffered an injury and was forced to be substituted just 30 minutes into the semi-final with Spain.

When he returned to London, an specialist told him that surgery is not needed, but he must follow a recovery program for an "extended period", it is not known how long.

Saliba made 50 appearances for Arsenal during last season and started in all but one of France's matches in World Cup.