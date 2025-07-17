Arsenal's Olivia Smith becomes the new most expensive player in women's football

HQ

Arsenal, current European Champions in women's football (and therefore one of the first clubs to qualify for Women's Champions Cup in 2026 and Women's Club World Cup in 2028) have broken a new record in women's football: the largest ever sum paid for a female footballer in history. The player is Olivia Smith, 20 year-old Canadian footballer who played last year for Liverpool.

Smith started her professional career in 2022 at North Toronto Nitros, but the forward quickly moved to Europe, first to Sporting Lisbon, and then to Liverpool. For the next four years, she will pay for Arsenal, after the Gunners paid £1 million, being the first ever female footballer to reach the seven-figures (in pounds). That's €1,156,430 in EUR, $1,3m in USD.

The previous record as the world's most expensive football player was held by Naomi Girma when Chelsea bought her from San Diego Wave for £883,000 ($1 million). As Reuters points out, it was in 1979 when the first men's footballer to be sold for over 1 million pounds was Trevor Francis, from Birmingham City to Nottingham Forest in 1979.

Smith netted 9 goals in 25 appearances last year for the Reds, but it was not their best season, as Liverpool finished seventh in Women's Super League. Arsenal finished second behind Arsenal, but lifter their second Champions League, defeating favourites FC Barcelona.

"It's a privilege and an honour to sign for Arsenal" said Olivia while signing her contract. "It's my dream to compete for the biggest titles here in England and in Europe and I'm excited to get started and contribute to doing that here with Arsenal. The atmosphere the supporters create at Emirates Stadium is incredible and I can't wait to have that behind me now."