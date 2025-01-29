Arsenal wins appeal over Lewis-Skelly's hugely controversial red card

HQ

Myles Lewis-Skelly, Arsenal defender who got sent off after receiving a controversial red card, will not be sanctioned for three games. Arsenal successfully appealed after an independent regulatory commission approved that the dismissal was wrongful.

The foul happened on Sunday's Arsenal match against Wolves, when 18-year-old (third youngest Premier League player to be sent off) Myles Lewis-Skelly made a tackle against Matt Doherty to stop a counter-attack in the 43rd minute. The referee, Michael Oliver, deemed it serious enough to be considered a red card, and the VAR agree. Most people didn't, and Oliver suffered a wave of hate and abuse online, including threats to his family that the police is investigating.

After the game, most fans were raging over the referee decision, pointing out that Oliver has shown Arsenal more red cards than to any other Premier League team. Despite playing with 10 men, the Gunners eventually won the game 1-0, and Wolves also saw a red card. Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's manager, said after the match that the referee made a mistake "so obvious I don't think my words are going to help".