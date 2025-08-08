Arsenal will remain an eFootball exclusive club for the foreseeable future

HQ

Konami's eFootball doesn't nearly have the same number of exclusive clubs as EA's EA Sports FC series, but there are several very big names who have aligned with the game. From Spain's LaLiga, FC Barcelona is one such example, while Borussia Dortmund is Germany's Bundesliga representative, both AC Milan and Inter Milan highlight Italy's Serie A inclusion, and for the UK's Premier League, both Manchester United and Arsenal are featured.

Talking about the latter team, Konami has revealed that it has struck a partnership extension with the Gunners, a multi-year deal that will continue to see Arsenal, its kits, its stadium, and its various players, all exclusively featured in the football game. Essentially, if you have been hoping to add Bukayo Saka or Martin Odegaard to your Ultimate Team crew, or perhaps to play in the Emirates Stadium in EA Sports FC 26, you won't be able to and that won't be changing for some time either.

Speaking about this move, Arsenal's chief commercial officer, Juliet Slot, stated: "We are incredibly proud of our longstanding partnership with Konami, and we're excited to begin this next chapter of our journey together. The longevity of our partnership reinforces our shared values of innovation and progress, and we're pleased to ensure Arsenal is a core part of the game for years to come."

To mark this deal, up until August 13, eFootball players will be able to snag an Odegaard player card and avatar in-game, all to celebrate the midfielder becoming a new Club Ambassador in the game.