Arsenal thrashes AS FAR 6-0 to reach first ever Women's Champions Cup final

HQ

FIFA is debuting a new women's football competitipon in the 2025/26, the Women's Champions Cup, which is the equivalent of the men's Intercontinental Cup: a short competition between the six winners of the club competitions of the six main FIFA confederations.

The first edition, based on the winners of the 2024/25 season, started in October 2025 with a match between the winners of the AFC and OFC Women's Champions League. Wuhan Jiangda beat Auckland United 1-0, and then Wuhan lost to the winner of the CAF Women's Champions League in the second round, the Royal Armed Forces Sports Association (AS FAR) from Morocco in December.

Semifinals took place on January 28, with the winner of the UEFA Women's Champions League, Arsenal, thrashing the Moroccian team 6-0. On the other semi-final, the "derby of the Americas" between Gotham FC from CONCACAF and Corinthians from CONMEBOL ended 1-0 for the Brazilian team. Both semis took place in London.

Thus, the final between Arsenal and Corinthinas will take place on Sunday February 1, 2026, at 18:00 GMT, 19:00 CET. Gotham and AS FAR will also play a third place match the same day at 14:45 GMT.

Will you be following the first edition of the Women's Champions Cup?