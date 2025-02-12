Arsenal suffers another blow and could lose top scorer Kai Havertz for the rest of the season

HQ

Arsenal has suffered another blow, and loses another attacker for, likely, the rest of the season. Kai Havertz, 25-year-old German forward, has suffered a muscle injury during training. It has been reported by The Athletic's David Ornstein that Havertz could have torn his hamstring, which would lead to him missing the rest of the season. So far, Arsenal has not released any statement.

Arsenal, seemingly the only team capable of fighting Liverpool for the Premier League title, had an extra long break from Premier League, after being eliminated from the FA Cup in early January by Manchester United, and losing to Newcastle in the EFL Cup semifinal last week. In fact, Havertz missed a penalty in the penalty shootout against United, which led to harassment to him and his wife.

That is why the club decided to take their players to Dubai, training in a more hot and humid enviroment. It was in Dubai's training camp when Havertz got injured, which will cause Arsenal to lose the top scorer this season, with 15 goals and five assists. His abscence, added that to the Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka (who suffered similar injuries) as well as Gabriel Jesus, who torn his ACL, would leave Arsenal with very weak offensive power, particularly if they aim to reach Liverpool at the League or defend the second position.