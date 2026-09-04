Arsenal sells Martinelli to Saudi Arabia after Arteta rejected him from his plans

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The summer transfer market ended on Tuesday, September 1, but Arsenal still had sale to make even after the deadline. The Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli has left Arsenal and has joined the Saudi Pro League, to Al-Hilal, after he was sold for £60m, with one year in his contract pending.

Martinelli, 25 years old, had a huge influence in Arsenal when he joined in 2019 from the Brazilian team Ituano, making 278 appearances and scoring 62 goals and 34 assists, including 11 goals last season. Since his debut, only Bukayo Saka has contributed to more goals for Arsenal. However, the coach Mikel Arteta told him he was not part of his plans this season and did not feature in the first two matches of the season for the Gunners.

Currently, Al-Hilal is at the top of the Saudi Pro League, having won the first four games and with a better goal difference than Al-Nassr, which also won their first four games.