Bukayo Saka, the 24-year-old right winger who has played since he was seven at Arsenal, will continue with the North London team and will become the best paid footballer in the squad. BBC reports that Saka has signed a new five-year deal with Arsenal, and he will earn in excess of £300,000 a week, making him the best paid player of the squad.

Saka made his senior debut with Arsenal in 2018. Saka's previous contract was set to expire in 2027, but this new deal will keep him with the Gunners until 2031, stopping offers from other clubs.

With Arsenal, Saka has won one FA Cup and two FA Community Shields, but they are in a good place to win Premier League, which would be their first league title since 2004. Arsenal are four points ahead of Manchester City, but recent missteps by Arsenal in the league have caused the gap to shorten in the last weeks.

Arsenal is also in the Champions League round of 16 and the FA Cup round of 16. Saka is also expected to be called up by Thomas Tuchel for World Cup next summer.