Arsenal rules in Champions League, PSG and Real Madrid overcome scares, Liverpool sinks: all results on Wednesday

Matchday 5 of Champions League brought big thrills for many of the top teams in the table, and the result is that Arsenal becomes the ruler of the competition: the only one with 15 points, having won all matches and earning 15 points. That includes defeating Bayern Munich 3-1, causing the first defeat of the season to the German club.

The other unbeaten team, Inter Milan, suffered a heartbreak in the 93th minute against Atlético de Madrid, losing 2-1. Paris Saint-German and Real Madrid also won and sit at the top of the table, but suffered some serious scares as PSG had to come from behind twice to end up winning 5-3 against Tottenham, and Real Madrid nearly paid for their defensive woes despite Mbappé's four goals against Olympiacos, ending 4-3.

The most bitter night was for Liverpool: they suffered a heavy defeat 4-1 against PSV Eindhoven...

Champions League results on Wednesday, November 25:



Pafos 2 - 2 Monaco



Copenhagen 3 - 2 Kairat



Olympiacos 3 - 4 Real Madrid



Sporting 3 - 0 Club Brugge



Eintracht Frankfurt 0 - 3 Atalanta



Liverpool 1 - 4 PSV



Atlético Madrid 2 - 1 Inter



Arsenal 3 - 1 Bayern Munich



PSG 5 - 3 Tottenham



When are the next Champions League games played?

We are nearing the end of the league phase and there will be only more matchday this year. They will be played between December 9-10, with highlights including Atalanta vs. Chelsea, Inter vs. Liverpool, Real Madrid vs. Manchester City and Club Brugge vs. Arsenal.