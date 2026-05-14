Arsenal players are "in a really good emotional state" as they aim for a historic double

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Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said that the team's morale is high as they face the last three matches of the season, where they could win a historic double: Champions League, for the first time ever, and Premier League for the first time since 2004. But before the Champions League final with PSG on May 30 (perhaps knowing they are least favourites against the French champions), Arsenal is focused on the Premier League, where they remain on the driving seat, but with almost no margin of error against Manchester City, two points behind.

In the press conference before the match on Monday, Arteta said that "The team is really present. It's living the moment. ​It's emotionally in a really good state. The energy level is the right one".

A month away, they saw their big lead in the league cut by a series of defeats, while Manchester City even managed to pass them. But three wins in a row, including being saved by the VAR last Sunday, as well as Manchester City's 3-3 draw, have improved their prospects at a moment where all pundits and fans expected another emotional and sporting collapse.

"We have most players available now. OK, we lost Ben White the ​other day but the other ones are coming back as well. Everyone is so enthusiastic ​and so positive about the way we can finish the season", added Arteta.

If Arsenal wins the last two matches, against Burnley on May 17 and against Crystal Palace (home) on May 24 (away), they will be champions, it's all in their hands. Arsenal could afford a slip but only if Manchester City also fails in the last two matches, against Bournemouth on May 19 (away) and Aston Villa (home) on May 24.