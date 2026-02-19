Arsenal manager Arteta after shocking 2-2 draw to Wolves: "We deserved the hit"

HQ

If Arsenal ends up losing the Premier League race to Manchester City, it won't be because of a single match. After all, their run so far has been far from perfect, with seven draws and three losses so far. However, Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Wolves will be remembered as one of the lowest points, dropping points to the worst team in the league, which will allmost certainly be demoted next season after only getting 10 points in the campaign.

"In the second half, we didn't show anything close to the standards required in this league to win", said manager Mikel Artetal. "When you are at this level and at the top you need to take the hit, today we deserved the hit."

Arsenal conceded a goal in the 94th minute to suffer a 2-2 draw to Wolves and seriously risk their chances to lift the Premier League title in three months. The result leaves Arsenal with 58 points, and Manchester City with 53 points... but having played one less match, so the leverage is only two points.

Now, many point that Arsenal has not what it takes to maintain their level and finally end their 22-year wait for a league title. What do you think will happen?

Manchester City will face Newcastle on Saturday February 21 at 20:00 GMT, while Arsenal faces Tottenham on Sunday at 16:30 GMT.