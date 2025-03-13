Arsenal, Madrid, Barcelona, PSG... when are the Champions League quarter-finals?

HQ

Champions League has completed the round of 16, with a some unusually long thrashings... and a couple of exciting (and dramatic) penalty shootouts. After the work, the eight teams remaining will have some time to rest (there will be a return to national squads next week) before the quarter-finals take place in April

A week ago, we predicted (based on the results of the first leg) how the quarter-finals would look like. And everything went as expected... except for Liverpool, which fell at home in the penalty shootout against PSG.

Arsenal vs. Real Madrid: Arsenal won 7-1 on the first leg, and while got a draw against PSV, they won 9-3 (!) on aggregate. Meanwhile, Real Madrid eliminated Atlético de Madrid on penalties: 1-1 (4-2).

PSG vs. Aston Villa: Paris Saint-Germain has lost the stars (Messi, Neymar, Mbappé) but they look stronger than ever before after eliminating Liverpool, the most in-form team in Europe in an epic showdown. Meanwhile, Aston Villa crushed Club Brugge's dreams 6-1 on aggregate.

Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund: With Liverpool gone, Barcelona now stands as the favourite to reach the final on their side (they would face Bayern or Inter in semis). Borussia Dortmund struggled against Lille, but ended up winning 3-2 on aggregate.

Bayern vs. Inter: An European classic, Bayern cleared all doubts by winning Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 on aggregate, while Inter won Feyenoord 2-1.

Champions League quarter-finals will take place on the week of April 8/9 and April 15/16.