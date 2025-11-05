Arsenal extends unbeaten run with tenth consecutive victory and match a record from 1903

HQ

Arsenal and Bayern remains the only team with 12/12 points in Champions League so far (before Wednesday's games), after beating Slavia Praha 3-0 in the afternoon shift. With 12 points, four wins and 11 of goal difference (the same as Bayern Munich after beating PSG), and at the top of Premier League table with a hefty distance of six points ahead of Manchester City and seven ahead of Liverpool, it is a hint that Arsenal's excellent season last year might have only been a warm up.

Captain Bukayo Saka scored the first goal from a penalty after a handball by Lukas Provod, and then Mikel Merino, who doesn't usually appear in the starting squad in Premier League, scored a brace.

The result against Prague means that they have accomplished eight clean sheets, something that didn't happen in the club since 1903 over two seasons, according to BBC. A record matched from over a century ago, and winning run of ten games in all competitions (they only lost one match and draw another so far in Premier League).

Arsenal vs. Bayern, the big duel for next Champions League matchday

Next Champions League matchday, however, will be a decisive duel for Champions League table, as Arsenal welcomes Bayern Munich at home... and the Germans have not lost or draw a single match this season so far. It will be on November 26 at 21:00 CET.