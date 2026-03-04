Arsenal extends Premier League leadership as Manchester City stumbles with Nottingham Forest

HQ

Manchester City's Premier League aspirations suffered a hard blow on Wednesday, when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest at the same time as Arsenal defeated Brighton 1-0. This means that Arsenal goes seven points clear in Premier League, with one more game played; City could go as close as four points when they catch up.

It was an unexpected stumble for City at the Etihad Stadium, against a team that is nearing relegation: currently 17th, just above the relegation line, but with same points as West Ham, who defeated Fulham 1-0 today. Rodri scored from a corner to put Guardiola's team on top, but fifteen minutes before final whistel, English international Elliot Anderson rescued a point for his struggling side with a range shot.

Manchester City's next Premier League duel will be against Crystal Palace, but first they will face against Newcastle in the FA Cup round of 16, and then Real Madrid in Champions League. Arsenal has an easier schedule (their FA Cup rival is third-tier Mansfield Town, and their Champions League rival is Bayer Leverkusen).